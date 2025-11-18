Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Lowers Stake in IDEX Corporation $IEX

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its stake in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 478 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in IDEX were worth $5,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IEX. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its holdings in IDEX by 257.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in IDEX during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Steph & Co. purchased a new position in shares of IDEX in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of IDEX in the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IDEX by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IEX opened at $162.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $12.20 billion, a PE ratio of 25.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.04. IDEX Corporation has a twelve month low of $153.36 and a twelve month high of $237.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $165.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.13.

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 16th. The industrial products company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. IDEX had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 15.20%. The business had revenue of $712.00 million during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that IDEX Corporation will post 8.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 30th. Investors of record on Friday, January 16th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 16th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.94%.

IDEX announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 18th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to reacquire up to 8.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages have commented on IEX. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on shares of IDEX from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Oppenheimer set a $210.00 price objective on shares of IDEX in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. DA Davidson set a $180.00 target price on shares of IDEX and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of IDEX in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on IDEX from $204.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $198.86.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

