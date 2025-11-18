Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Lowers Position in CarMax, Inc. $KMX

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its stake in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 50.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 77,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,111 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in CarMax were worth $5,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new position in CarMax during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CarMax in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC lifted its position in shares of CarMax by 93.1% during the first quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in CarMax by 50.5% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in CarMax by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter.

Get CarMax alerts:

CarMax Stock Performance

Shares of KMX opened at $32.14 on Tuesday. CarMax, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.26 and a 1 year high of $91.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.24. The firm has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 9.43, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.26.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 25th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.39). CarMax had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 1.98%.The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

KMX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of CarMax from $52.00 to $35.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Wall Street Zen lowered CarMax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of CarMax in a research note on Friday, September 26th. BNP Paribas Exane decreased their target price on CarMax from $52.00 to $35.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $34.00 price target (down from $59.00) on shares of CarMax in a report on Friday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CarMax presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $42.62.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on KMX

CarMax Profile

(Free Report)

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.