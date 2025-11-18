Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Grows Holdings in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. $NXST

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Free Report) by 128.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,455 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,496 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $6,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 375.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 617.2% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 70.6% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 2,293.8% in the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. 95.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NXST stock opened at $187.54 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $196.50 and its 200 day moving average is $187.30. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $141.66 and a 1-year high of $223.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.74, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.99.

Nexstar Media Group ( NASDAQ:NXST Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($0.48). Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 28.40% and a net margin of 11.90%.The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 21.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be paid a $1.86 dividend. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 12th. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.13%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Zacks Research raised Nexstar Media Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Nexstar Media Group from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $229.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “buy (b)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nexstar Media Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.00.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a diversified media company that produces and distributes engaging local and national news, sports and entertainment content across the television and digital platforms in the United States. It owns, operates, programs, or provides sales and other services to various markets; and offers television programming services.

