Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Acquires 1,739 Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. $Z

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 70,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $4,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 2.5% in the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 25.1% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. True Vision MN LLC lifted its position in Zillow Group by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. True Vision MN LLC now owns 7,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Zillow Group by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC now owns 3,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in Zillow Group by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 3,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. 71.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on Z. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Zillow Group in a report on Monday, October 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Zillow Group from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Mizuho upgraded Zillow Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Zillow Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.14.

Zillow Group Stock Performance

Z opened at $68.43 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.79. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.51 and a 52-week high of $93.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.56 billion, a PE ratio of -488.75, a PEG ratio of 27.05 and a beta of 2.11.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.02). Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 0.56% and a negative net margin of 1.29%.The company had revenue of $729.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $670.28 million. Zillow Group has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Zillow Group, Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zillow Group

In other Zillow Group news, COO Jun Choo sold 25,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.06, for a total transaction of $2,328,859.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 114,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,392,586.74. This represents a 18.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO David A. Beitel sold 22,510 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.97, for a total transaction of $2,047,734.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer owned 144,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,149,622.53. This represents a 13.47% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 141,497 shares of company stock valued at $11,547,036 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 23.76% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group Profile

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

