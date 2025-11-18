Microsoft Corporation $MSFT Holdings Increased by Uhlmann Price Securities LLC

Uhlmann Price Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 80.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,624 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,506 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up about 2.0% of Uhlmann Price Securities LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Uhlmann Price Securities LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 243,810 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $121,274,000 after purchasing an additional 6,607 shares during the period. Cidel Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 7.3% during the second quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 159,887 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $79,529,000 after buying an additional 10,837 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 4.0% during the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 116,793 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $59,082,000 after buying an additional 4,545 shares during the period. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in Microsoft by 2.3% in the second quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 50,484 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $25,111,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 46.7% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,817 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,893,000 after acquiring an additional 1,852 shares during the period. 71.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MSFT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 11th. BNP Paribas Exane increased their price target on Microsoft from $630.00 to $632.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI set a $640.00 price objective on Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Microsoft from $675.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $637.00 to $645.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $633.59.

Microsoft Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of MSFT opened at $507.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $514.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $497.92. Microsoft Corporation has a one year low of $344.79 and a one year high of $555.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.77 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.09, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.02.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The software giant reported $4.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.65 by $0.48. Microsoft had a return on equity of 33.47% and a net margin of 35.71%.The company had revenue of $77.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Microsoft has set its Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Corporation will post 13.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 20th. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.89%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 149,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $504.78, for a total transaction of $75,315,699.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 790,852 shares in the company, valued at $399,206,272.56. The trade was a 15.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 38,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $518.64, for a total value of $19,967,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 461,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $239,402,668.08. This trade represents a 7.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Featured Articles

