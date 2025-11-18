Mezzasalma Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Apple Inc. $AAPL

Mezzasalma Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 87,105 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 224 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 5.4% of Mezzasalma Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $17,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AAPL. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Apple by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 265,692 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $56,898,000 after acquiring an additional 7,160 shares during the period. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 6.1% in the second quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 123,338 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $25,305,000 after purchasing an additional 7,123 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 67.9% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,721 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,405,000 after purchasing an additional 4,741 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 18,786 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,854,000 after buying an additional 6,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 21,737 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,460,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. 67.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apple Stock Down 1.8%

AAPL stock opened at $267.46 on Tuesday. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $169.21 and a 52 week high of $277.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $256.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $227.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $3.95 trillion, a PE ratio of 40.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.09.

Apple Announces Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The iPhone maker reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $102.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.65 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 170.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 10th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 13.92%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. CLSA raised shares of Apple to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 5th. Melius Research set a $345.00 target price on Apple in a research note on Friday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Apple from $279.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. HSBC set a $220.00 price objective on Apple and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $220.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.22.

Insider Activity

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 47,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.79, for a total value of $12,101,228.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 179,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,005,982.82. This trade represents a 20.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevan Parekh sold 4,199 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.39, for a total value of $1,038,790.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 8,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,168,373.35. The trade was a 32.39% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 228,052 shares of company stock valued at $58,604,588. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

