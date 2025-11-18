Meridian Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF $GPIX

Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:GPIX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 13,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $663,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Balboa Wealth Partners increased its position in Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners now owns 7,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Collective Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 12,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF by 9.0% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 6,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Network Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 19,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of GPIX stock opened at $51.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.34. Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF has a twelve month low of $40.01 and a twelve month high of $53.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.98 and a beta of 0.84.

Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF Increases Dividend

About Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.3756 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.7%. This is a boost from Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 3rd.

The Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF (GPIX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF, primarily investing in stocks of companies in the S&P 500. Combining equity investments with a call strategy, the fund seeks to generate stable income while offering potential for capital growth GPIX was launched on Oct 24, 2023 and is issued by Goldman Sachs.

