Meridian Wealth Management LLC Invests $471,000 in Simplify MBS ETF $MTBA

Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Simplify MBS ETF (NYSEARCA:MTBA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 9,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Simplify MBS ETF by 99.3% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 64,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,213,000 after purchasing an additional 31,959 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Simplify MBS ETF in the second quarter worth about $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in Simplify MBS ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $10,155,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Simplify MBS ETF by 39.0% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 31,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after buying an additional 8,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. grew its holdings in Simplify MBS ETF by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 274,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,728,000 after buying an additional 56,238 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:MTBA opened at $50.37 on Tuesday. Simplify MBS ETF has a 1 year low of $49.10 and a 1 year high of $50.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.14.

The Simplify MBS ETF (MTBA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. MBTA seeks total return from an actively managed portfolio consisting of investment-grade mortgage-backed securities (MBS). The fund primarily includes residential or commercial MBS issued by government-sponsored entities, as well as non-agency MBS.

