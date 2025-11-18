Meridian Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in VanEck Agribusiness ETF $MOO

Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO – Free Report) by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Agribusiness ETF were worth $611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MOO. Wormser Freres Gestion lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Wormser Freres Gestion now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the second quarter valued at $53,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 20.9% in the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 53.7% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the second quarter worth about $114,000.

Shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF stock opened at $70.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $579.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $72.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.18. VanEck Agribusiness ETF has a 1 year low of $59.58 and a 1 year high of $75.91.

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

