Meridian Wealth Management LLC Has $367,000 Stock Position in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF $DBMF

Meridian Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF – Free Report) by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,626 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ORG Partners LLC grew its stake in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 7.0% in the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 14,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. raised its stake in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 9,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 9.2% in the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 339,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,732,000 after purchasing an additional 28,486 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 158,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,006,000 after buying an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fermata Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 131,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,378,000 after buying an additional 18,333 shares during the period.

iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DBMF opened at $28.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.50 and a beta of -0.20. iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF has a 52 week low of $24.52 and a 52 week high of $28.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.44.

iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF Dividend Announcement

iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 29th were given a $0.1411 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 29th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%.

The iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (DBMF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Goldman Sachs Hedge Fund VIP index. The fund aims to emulate the performance of a group of CTA hedge funds. The funds model allocates weights to derivatives selected by the funds active managers. DBMF was launched on May 8, 2019 and is managed by iM.

