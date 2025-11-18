Meridian Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF $VMBS

Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Southland Equity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC now owns 10,767 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Security Financial Services INC. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 34,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 18,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Richardson Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 23,363 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,083,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF stock opened at $46.95 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.37. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $44.65 and a twelve month high of $47.46.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 5th. Investors of record on Monday, November 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.172 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 3rd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.4%.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

