Meridian Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Shares in SharkNinja, Inc. $SN

Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 5,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SN. World Investment Advisors raised its holdings in shares of SharkNinja by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 3,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in SharkNinja by 6.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in SharkNinja by 2.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,580,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in SharkNinja by 7.1% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in SharkNinja by 5,800.0% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded SharkNinja from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SharkNinja in a research note on Friday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of SharkNinja from $131.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley set a $110.00 price target on shares of SharkNinja in a report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of SharkNinja from $135.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.57.

SharkNinja Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SN opened at $84.68 on Tuesday. SharkNinja, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.50 and a fifty-two week high of $128.51. The company has a market cap of $11.95 billion, a PE ratio of 20.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.43.

SharkNinja (NYSE:SN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. SharkNinja had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 28.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. SharkNinja has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.050-5.150 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that SharkNinja, Inc. will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SharkNinja Company Profile

SharkNinja, Inc, a product design and technology company, engages in the provision of various solutions for consumers worldwide. It offers cleaning appliances, including corded and cordless vacuums, including handheld and robotic vacuums, as well as other floorcare products comprising steam mops, wet/dry cleaning floor products, and carpet extraction; cooking and beverage appliances, such as air fryers, multi-cookers, outdoor and countertop grills and ovens, coffee systems, carbonation, cookware, cutlery, kettles, toasters and bakeware; food preparation appliances comprising blenders, food processors, ice cream makers, and juicers; and beauty appliances, such as hair dryers and stylers, as well as home environment products comprising air purifiers and humidifiers.

