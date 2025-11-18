Meridian Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Hims & Hers Health, Inc. $HIMS

Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quaker Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 105.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Hims & Hers Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Webster Bank N. A. increased its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 229.1% during the 2nd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Hims & Hers Health during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on HIMS. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. KeyCorp began coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Hims & Hers Health from $48.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Hims & Hers Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $45.27.

Hims & Hers Health Trading Down 3.7%

Shares of HIMS opened at $35.63 on Tuesday. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.29 and a fifty-two week high of $72.98. The company has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a PE ratio of 65.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 2.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $598.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $578.99 million. Hims & Hers Health had a return on equity of 24.67% and a net margin of 6.05%.Hims & Hers Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. Hims & Hers Health has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Hims & Hers Health announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, November 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hims & Hers Health

In other news, CFO Oluyemi Okupe sold 11,592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.13, for a total transaction of $662,250.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 70,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,012,354.16. This represents a 14.17% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael Chi sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.25, for a total transaction of $52,425.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 291,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,976,321.75. The trade was a 0.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 584,209 shares of company stock worth $31,837,916 in the last 90 days. 17.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hims & Hers Health Profile

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth consultation platform. It connects consumers to healthcare professionals, enabling them to access medical care for mental health, sexual health, dermatology and primary care. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

