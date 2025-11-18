Melcor Developments (TSE:MRD) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Melcor Developments Ltd. (TSE:MRD – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$14.35 and traded as high as C$14.82. Melcor Developments shares last traded at C$14.72, with a volume of 7,524 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market cap of C$443.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.41, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 18.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$14.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$14.35.

Melcor Developments (TSE:MRD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.46 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$72.54 million for the quarter. Melcor Developments had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 0.94%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Melcor Developments Ltd. will post 2.3613596 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 29th were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 15th. This is a positive change from Melcor Developments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Melcor Developments’s dividend payout ratio is 23.96%.

In other news, Director Timothy Charles Melton bought 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$15.01 per share, for a total transaction of C$48,032.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 2,300,494 shares in the company, valued at C$34,530,414.94. The trade was a 0.14% increase in their position. 65.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Melcor Developments Ltd is a real estate development and asset management company. It develops and manages mixed-use residential communities, business and industrial parks, office buildings, retail commercial centers, and golf courses. Its divisions include Community Development, which is engaged in acquiring raw land and planning residential communities and commercial developments; Property Development, which is engaged in project managing development, leasing, and construction of commercial properties; Investment Properties operates a portfolio of commercial and residential properties, focused on property improvements and capital appreciation; the REIT, which is engaged in acquiring and owning leasable office, retail, industrial and residential sites; Recreation Property and Corporate.

