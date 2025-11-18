Medical Imaging (OTCMKTS:MEDD) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Medical Imaging Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEDD – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.0001. Medical Imaging shares last traded at $0.0001, with a volume of 893,816 shares.
Medical Imaging Stock Performance
Medical Imaging Company Profile
Medical Imaging Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides medical diagnostic imaging services for patients, hospitals and clinics, workers' compensation boards, and insurance companies in North America. It provides remote reading and reporting of medical diagnostic imaging scans. The company also provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, ultrasound, nuclear medicine, digital mammography, X-ray, and bone mineral densitometry modalities.
