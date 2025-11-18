Medalist Diversified REIT (NASDAQ:MDRR) CEO Frank Kavanaugh Buys 20,000 Shares

Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR – Get Free Report) CEO Frank Kavanaugh purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.50 per share, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 223,979 shares in the company, valued at $3,023,716.50. This represents a 9.80% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Frank Kavanaugh also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 13th, Frank Kavanaugh acquired 5,953 shares of Medalist Diversified REIT stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.28 per share, with a total value of $79,055.84.

On Wednesday, November 12th, Frank Kavanaugh bought 6 shares of Medalist Diversified REIT stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.50 per share, with a total value of $81.00.

On Friday, August 29th, Frank Kavanaugh purchased 22,899 shares of Medalist Diversified REIT stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $286,237.50.

On Monday, August 25th, Frank Kavanaugh acquired 2,500 shares of Medalist Diversified REIT stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $30,000.00.

On Friday, August 22nd, Frank Kavanaugh acquired 1,028 shares of Medalist Diversified REIT stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.99 per share, for a total transaction of $12,325.72.

On Wednesday, August 20th, Frank Kavanaugh purchased 17,525 shares of Medalist Diversified REIT stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.24 per share, for a total transaction of $196,981.00.

On Tuesday, August 19th, Frank Kavanaugh acquired 105 shares of Medalist Diversified REIT stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.85 per share, for a total transaction of $1,139.25.

NASDAQ MDRR traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $14.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 606 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,102. Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.55 and a 12 month high of $15.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.74. The company has a market cap of $15.79 million, a P/E ratio of -7.85 and a beta of 0.58.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 9th were issued a dividend of $0.0675 per share. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 9th. Medalist Diversified REIT’s payout ratio is presently -14.92%.

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Medalist Diversified REIT in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Medalist Diversified REIT Inc is a Virginia-based real estate investment trust that specializes in acquiring, owning and managing commercial real estate in the Southeast region of the U.S. The Company's strategy is to focus on commercial real estate which is expected to provide an attractive balance of risk and returns.

