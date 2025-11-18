MBIA (NYSE:MBI) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

MBIA, Inc. (NYSE:MBI – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.22 and traded as high as $7.83. MBIA shares last traded at $7.56, with a volume of 223,427 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MBI. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of MBIA in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen raised MBIA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.00.

MBIA Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.95. The company has a market cap of $381.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 1.82.

MBIA (NYSE:MBI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $13.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.00 million. On average, analysts expect that MBIA, Inc. will post -3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MBIA

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its position in MBIA by 60.6% in the first quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 288,129 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 108,776 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MBIA by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 796,560 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,967,000 after purchasing an additional 90,000 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of MBIA in the 1st quarter worth about $731,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in MBIA during the first quarter worth approximately $508,000. Finally, Militia Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in MBIA in the first quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Institutional investors own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

MBIA Company Profile

MBIA Inc provides financial guarantee insurance services to public finance markets in the United States. It operates United States (U.S.) Public Finance Insurance, and International and Structured Finance Insurance segments. The company issues financial guarantees for municipal bonds, including tax-exempt and taxable indebtedness of the U.S.

