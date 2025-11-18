Maven Income and Growth VCT 4 (LON:MAV4) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Maven Income and Growth VCT 4 PLC (LON:MAV4 – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 50.96 and traded as high as GBX 51.50. Maven Income and Growth VCT 4 shares last traded at GBX 50.50, with a volume of 8,679 shares changing hands.
Maven Income and Growth VCT 4 Stock Performance
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 50.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 52.50. The firm has a market cap of £79.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.77 and a beta of 0.15.
Maven Income and Growth VCT 4 (LON:MAV4 – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 29th. The company reported GBX 0.23 EPS for the quarter. Maven Income and Growth VCT 4 had a net margin of 31.71% and a return on equity of 1.48%.
Maven Income and Growth VCT 4 Company Profile
Maven Income and Growth VCT 4 PLC is a venture capital trust fund specializes in mature and later stage. It seeks to invest in mature small and medium sized companies operating in a range of sectors and AIM/ISDX quoted companies. The fund invests in the United Kingdom. It does not invest more than £1 million ($1.2 million) in its companies within one year.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Maven Income and Growth VCT 4
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- Whirlpool’s Worst May Be Over—Upside Opportunity Ahead
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- These 3 Beaten-Down Stocks Could Be Your Best Buying Opportunity This Quarter
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- How Does D-Wave Stack Up to Quantum Rivals After Earnings Season?
Receive News & Ratings for Maven Income and Growth VCT 4 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maven Income and Growth VCT 4 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.