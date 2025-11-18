Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 454,922 Shares of Elastic N.V. $ESTC

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lowered its position in shares of Elastic N.V. (NYSE:ESTC – Free Report) by 19.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,833,206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 454,922 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Elastic were worth $154,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Elastic by 6,651.3% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,403,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,978,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383,065 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Elastic by 1,450.8% during the first quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 880,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,448,000 after buying an additional 823,680 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Elastic by 972.9% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 591,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,840,000 after acquiring an additional 535,927 shares during the period. Shannon River Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elastic in the first quarter valued at about $31,981,000. Finally, RGM Capital LLC increased its position in Elastic by 38.1% during the first quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 1,197,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,655,000 after acquiring an additional 330,290 shares during the period. 97.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ESTC. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Elastic in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Elastic in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Elastic in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised Elastic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 11th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on Elastic from $111.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Elastic presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.00.

In other Elastic news, CAO Jane E. Bone sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.22, for a total value of $109,025.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 37,633 shares in the company, valued at $3,282,350.26. This trade represents a 3.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.12, for a total transaction of $440,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 452,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,857,909.68. The trade was a 1.09% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 352,042 shares of company stock worth $31,087,394 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ESTC stock opened at $87.52 on Tuesday. Elastic N.V. has a fifty-two week low of $70.14 and a fifty-two week high of $118.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $87.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. The company has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a PE ratio of -109.40 and a beta of 1.04.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.50). Elastic had a negative return on equity of 1.68% and a negative net margin of 5.38%.The business had revenue of $415.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $397.13 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. Elastic’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. Elastic has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.290-2.350 EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at 0.560-0.580 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Elastic N.V. will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elastic announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, October 9th that permits the company to buyback $0.00 in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

