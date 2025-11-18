Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Raises Stock Holdings in Vale S.A. $VALE

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,296,306 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 363,901 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Vale were worth $158,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VALE. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vale by 21.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 902,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,005,000 after purchasing an additional 158,194 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vale by 26.0% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 21,066 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 4,344 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in Vale in the 1st quarter worth approximately $159,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Vale by 81.4% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 706,538 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,051,000 after purchasing an additional 317,150 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in Vale by 137.7% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 39,902 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 23,113 shares during the last quarter. 21.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Vale alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Vale from $13.80 to $14.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Vale in a report on Thursday. UBS Group raised their target price on Vale from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Zacks Research raised shares of Vale from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Vale to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.61.

Vale Price Performance

NYSE VALE opened at $12.17 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.33 and its 200 day moving average is $10.33. Vale S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $8.06 and a fifty-two week high of $12.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $55.22 billion, a PE ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 0.82.

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.14. Vale had a return on equity of 18.14% and a net margin of 14.23%.The firm had revenue of $10.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.39 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Vale S.A. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Vale Profile

(Free Report)

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VALE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.