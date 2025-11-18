Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Purchases 52,146 Shares of StandardAero, Inc. $SARO

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in StandardAero, Inc. (NYSE:SARO – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,804,038 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,146 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in StandardAero were worth $120,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of StandardAero during the first quarter worth $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in StandardAero by 100.4% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc. raised its stake in StandardAero by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. now owns 1,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in StandardAero by 798.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of StandardAero by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SARO. Zacks Research upgraded shares of StandardAero from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Wall Street Zen cut StandardAero from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 11th. Susquehanna began coverage on StandardAero in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. They set a “positive” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings raised StandardAero from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c)” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of StandardAero from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, StandardAero presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.43.

Shares of SARO stock opened at $24.74 on Tuesday. StandardAero, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.31 and a fifty-two week high of $31.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.18. The company has a market cap of $8.28 billion and a PE ratio of 44.99.

StandardAero (NYSE:SARO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. StandardAero had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 3.15%.StandardAero’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. Equities analysts predict that StandardAero, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Alex Trapp sold 73,718 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.06, for a total value of $2,068,527.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 16,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $474,438.48. This represents a 81.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 90,626 shares of company stock worth $2,554,051 over the last three months.

StandardAero, Inc provides aerospace engine aftermarket services for fixed and rotary wing aircraft in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Rest of Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Engine Services and Component Repair Services. The Engine Services segment provides a suite of aftermarket services, including maintenance, repair and overhaul, on-wing and field service support, asset management, and engineering and related solutions to customers in the commercial aerospace, military and helicopter, and business aviation end markets.

