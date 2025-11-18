Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Purchases 29,680 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. $DRI

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 621,902 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 29,680 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $135,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DRI. Smithfield Trust Co boosted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 72.6% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 233 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey lifted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 17,786 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,877,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,134,246 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $680,418,000 after purchasing an additional 175,811 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its stake in Darden Restaurants by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 16,872 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,678,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in Darden Restaurants by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 79,345 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $17,295,000 after buying an additional 21,657 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on DRI. Barclays decreased their price target on Darden Restaurants from $255.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. Argus decreased their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $260.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Raymond James Financial dropped their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 19th. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $225.82.

Insider Transactions at Darden Restaurants

In related news, SVP Matthew R. Broad sold 5,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.40, for a total transaction of $1,094,837.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 13,916 shares in the company, valued at $2,691,354.40. The trade was a 28.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Darden Restaurants Trading Down 1.2%

Darden Restaurants stock opened at $171.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $188.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $202.44. The company has a market capitalization of $19.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.74. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52 week low of $159.40 and a 52 week high of $228.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 18th. The restaurant operator reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by ($0.04). Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 52.35% and a net margin of 8.90%.The business had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.75 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Darden Restaurants has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.500-10.700 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 9.52 EPS for the current year.

Darden Restaurants Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 10th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 10th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.31%.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V’s Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

