Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Lowers Stock Holdings in Hexcel Corporation $HXL

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA reduced its position in Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,008,917 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 4,958 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $113,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new position in shares of Hexcel in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in Hexcel by 379.0% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 479 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Hexcel by 325.0% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 493 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Hexcel by 65.1% during the second quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 497 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hexcel during the second quarter worth $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HXL opened at $69.97 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of 82.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.35. Hexcel Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $45.28 and a fifty-two week high of $74.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.75.

Hexcel ( NYSE:HXL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.01). Hexcel had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 9.25%. The company had revenue of $456.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Hexcel has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.700-1.800 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hexcel Corporation will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 3rd. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.00%.

In other news, insider Lyndon John Smith sold 2,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.02, for a total value of $151,662.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 8,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $615,266.52. The trade was a 19.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Patrick Winterlich sold 3,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.34, for a total value of $250,309.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 40,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,959,782.38. This trade represents a 7.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 15,298 shares of company stock valued at $1,029,349 in the last ninety days. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HXL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Hexcel from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Hexcel in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research raised Hexcel from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Hexcel in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hexcel in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hexcel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.33.

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

