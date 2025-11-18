Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $128.71 Million Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 436,623 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 116,109 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $128,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,137,767 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,159,637,000 after buying an additional 1,298,515 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 1.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,936,235 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,444,527,000 after buying an additional 400,131 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its position in International Business Machines by 6.5% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 8,636,725 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,147,608,000 after acquiring an additional 524,633 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in International Business Machines by 1.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,516,240 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,371,812,000 after acquiring an additional 52,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 20.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,157,846 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,282,550,000 after acquiring an additional 889,008 shares during the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $244.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on International Business Machines from $256.00 to $252.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Wall Street Zen raised International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on International Business Machines from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $288.00.

International Business Machines Price Performance

Shares of NYSE IBM opened at $297.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $286.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $272.19. International Business Machines Corporation has a twelve month low of $205.37 and a twelve month high of $324.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The company has a market capitalization of $277.94 billion, a PE ratio of 35.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.71.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.20. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 37.76% and a net margin of 12.09%.The company had revenue of $16.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. International Business Machines has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 10th. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.38%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

