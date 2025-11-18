Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $110.86 Million Holdings in Mattel, Inc. $MAT

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,621,561 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 421,580 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Mattel were worth $110,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Mattel by 189.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Mattel by 90.6% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mattel by 409.1% in the second quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 2,287 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Mattel by 469.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 2,352 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Mattel in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. 97.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mattel alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on MAT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Mattel from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Roth Capital set a $20.00 price objective on Mattel and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Mattel in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Mattel to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Cfra Research lowered Mattel from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mattel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.57.

Mattel Stock Down 3.2%

MAT stock opened at $18.72 on Tuesday. Mattel, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.94 and a twelve month high of $22.07. The company has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of 13.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.16). Mattel had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 20.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Mattel has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.540-1.660 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Mattel Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mattel, Inc, a toy and family entertainment company, designs, manufactures, and markets toys and consumer products in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as books, content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, American Girl, Disney Princess and Disney Frozen, Monster High, and Polly Pocket brands; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Hot Wheels Monster Trucks, Hot Wheels Mario Kart, Matchbox, and Cars brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other consumer products under the Fisher-Price, Little People and Imaginext, and Thomas & Friends, and Power wheels brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mattel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mattel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.