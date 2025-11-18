Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Grows Holdings in ITT Inc. $ITT

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 960,394 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,826 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in ITT were worth $150,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its holdings in ITT by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,765,602 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $615,525,000 after purchasing an additional 200,676 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ITT by 97.1% in the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,835,894 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $237,125,000 after buying an additional 904,654 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of ITT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $156,406,000. Findlay Park Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of ITT by 94.7% during the 1st quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 795,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $102,760,000 after buying an additional 387,000 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in ITT by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 522,212 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $67,449,000 after acquiring an additional 4,905 shares during the period. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ITT alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on ITT. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of ITT from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of ITT from $202.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. DA Davidson set a $190.00 price target on shares of ITT and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of ITT in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on ITT from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $201.25.

ITT Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of NYSE ITT opened at $182.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.22 billion, a PE ratio of 30.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. ITT Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.64 and a 12-month high of $197.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $179.72 and a 200 day moving average of $165.63.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $999.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $973.69 million. ITT had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 12.67%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. ITT has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.620-6.680 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ITT Inc. will post 6.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ITT Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a $0.351 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling at ITT

In other ITT news, CFO Emmanuel Caprais sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.23, for a total value of $1,018,765.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 36,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,822,020.90. This trade represents a 12.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mesa Graziano Cheryl De sold 238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.08, for a total transaction of $43,573.04. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 5,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $926,750.96. The trade was a 4.49% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ITT Profile

(Free Report)

ITT Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets in the United States and internationally. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ITT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.