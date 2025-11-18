Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Cuts Stock Position in TriNet Group, Inc. $TNET

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA decreased its holdings in shares of TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Free Report) by 7.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,965,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 158,137 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in TriNet Group were worth $143,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hilltop National Bank purchased a new stake in TriNet Group in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of TriNet Group by 140.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 582 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of TriNet Group by 58.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC increased its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 633.5% during the first quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 2,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in shares of TriNet Group during the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TNET has been the topic of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of TriNet Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research raised TriNet Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on TriNet Group from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on TriNet Group from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.33.

TriNet Group Trading Down 1.5%

TNET opened at $54.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.92. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.33 and a 1-year high of $97.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.36, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.39. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 232.60% and a net margin of 2.64%.The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. TriNet Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.250-4.750 EPS. Analysts expect that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TriNet Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. TriNet Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other TriNet Group news, Director Ralph A. Clark sold 3,000 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.42, for a total transaction of $199,260.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 9,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $623,683.80. The trade was a 24.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.81, for a total transaction of $34,686.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 37,840 shares in the company, valued at $2,187,530.40. The trade was a 1.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 6,587 shares of company stock worth $437,227 in the last quarter. 38.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TriNet Group Company Profile

TriNet Group, Inc provides comprehensive and flexible human capital management services for small and medium size businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

