Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Buys 20,388 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. $AMP

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 262,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,388 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $140,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 3,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Plancorp LLC grew its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 4.8% during the first quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Old Port Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1.5% in the second quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 1,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 0.5% in the second quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,186,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 1.6% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Ameriprise Financial Stock Performance

NYSE AMP opened at $440.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $40.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $479.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $502.60. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $396.14 and a fifty-two week high of $582.05.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $9.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.76 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 65.90% and a net margin of 18.30%.Ameriprise Financial’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $9.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 38.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 10th will be issued a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 10th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $587.00 to $570.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Friday, October 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $525.00 target price for the company. Raymond James Financial upped their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $518.00 to $582.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. William Blair lowered shares of Ameriprise Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $533.22.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AMP

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Heather J. Melloh sold 1,500 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $512.34, for a total transaction of $768,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 2,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,312,615.08. The trade was a 36.93% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.