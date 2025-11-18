Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Stock Price Down 4% – What’s Next?

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) was down 4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $11.10 and last traded at $11.51. Approximately 53,141,402 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 14% from the average daily volume of 46,417,395 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.99.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Macquarie boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Digital from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on Marathon Digital from $30.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Marathon Digital from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on Marathon Digital from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Marathon Digital in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Marathon Digital Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 6.40.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The business services provider reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.06). Marathon Digital had a net margin of 85.02% and a negative return on equity of 2.11%. The firm had revenue of $252.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.58 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marathon Digital

In other news, General Counsel Zabi Nowaid sold 25,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.87, for a total transaction of $398,543.31. Following the transaction, the general counsel owned 723,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,476,168.32. This trade represents a 3.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Vicki Mealer-Burke sold 14,887 shares of Marathon Digital stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.22, for a total transaction of $226,580.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 58,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $884,327.66. The trade was a 20.40% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 172,361 shares of company stock worth $3,130,259. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Marathon Digital by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,311,718 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $827,392,000 after purchasing an additional 4,049,979 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Marathon Digital by 1.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,455,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $210,977,000 after purchasing an additional 191,380 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 104.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,098,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $220,922,000 after purchasing an additional 6,172,110 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 3.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,225,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $144,669,000 after buying an additional 315,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,781,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $106,329,000 after buying an additional 491,245 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.53% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Digital Company Profile

MARA Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the bitcoin ecosystem in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc and changed its name to MARA Holdings, Inc in August 2024. MARA Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Featured Stories

