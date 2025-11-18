Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) Cut to Sell at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on Main Street Capital from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Main Street Capital in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Main Street Capital from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Main Street Capital from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Main Street Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Main Street Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.60.

Main Street Capital Trading Down 2.3%

Shares of NYSE:MAIN opened at $57.10 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.71. Main Street Capital has a one year low of $47.00 and a one year high of $67.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.84.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.09). Main Street Capital had a net margin of 96.16% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The company had revenue of $151.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.53 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Main Street Capital will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Main Street Capital Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.5%. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 50.75%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Main Street Capital

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. acquired a new stake in Main Street Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital during the third quarter worth $26,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 109.6% in the second quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 203.0% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp increased its position in Main Street Capital by 134.5% during the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.31% of the company’s stock.

About Main Street Capital

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

