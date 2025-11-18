Magnite, Inc. $MGNI Shares Sold by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI – Free Report) by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,740,741 shares of the company’s stock after selling 315,052 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Magnite were worth $41,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in Magnite by 2,100.0% during the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Magnite by 74.9% in the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Magnite by 355.6% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Magnite by 76.8% during the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Magnite by 133.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Sean Patrick Buckley sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.56, for a total value of $511,200.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 307,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,851,853.08. The trade was a 6.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Brian Gephart sold 27,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.71, for a total value of $683,750.41. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 92,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,295,509.58. This represents a 22.95% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 177,566 shares of company stock worth $4,430,260 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MGNI opened at $13.36 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.53 and a 200-day moving average of $20.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 3.13. Magnite, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.22 and a twelve month high of $26.65.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. The business had revenue of $179.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.29 million. Magnite had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 8.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. Magnite has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Magnite, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MGNI shares. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Magnite from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price target (up previously from $22.00) on shares of Magnite in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Magnite from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Magnite in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Magnite in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Magnite currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.20.

Magnite, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an independent omni-channel sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform offers applications and services for sellers of digital advertising inventory or publishers that own and operate CTV channels, applications, websites, and other digital media properties to manage and monetize their inventory; and applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms to buy digital advertising inventory, as well as an independent marketplace that connects buyers and sellers.

