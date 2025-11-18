Luke Evnin Sells 36,621 Shares of Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL) Stock

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOWL – Get Free Report) Director Luke Evnin sold 36,621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.95, for a total value of $34,789.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 3,515,880 shares in the company, valued at $3,340,086. The trade was a 1.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Luke Evnin also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Werewolf Therapeutics alerts:

On Friday, November 14th, Luke Evnin sold 39,560 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.93, for a total value of $36,790.80.

On Thursday, November 13th, Luke Evnin sold 58,372 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.98, for a total value of $57,204.56.

On Wednesday, November 12th, Luke Evnin sold 26,101 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.09, for a total value of $28,450.09.

On Tuesday, November 11th, Luke Evnin sold 35,818 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.14, for a total transaction of $40,832.52.

On Monday, November 10th, Luke Evnin sold 31,172 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.18, for a total transaction of $36,782.96.

On Friday, November 7th, Luke Evnin sold 43,950 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.11, for a total transaction of $48,784.50.

On Thursday, November 6th, Luke Evnin sold 34,947 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.21, for a total transaction of $42,285.87.

On Wednesday, November 5th, Luke Evnin sold 30,774 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.22, for a total value of $37,544.28.

On Tuesday, November 4th, Luke Evnin sold 90,164 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.22, for a total transaction of $110,000.08.

On Monday, November 3rd, Luke Evnin sold 60,369 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.29, for a total transaction of $77,876.01.

Werewolf Therapeutics Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.92. The company had a trading volume of 519,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 503,244. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.57 and a 200 day moving average of $1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.63 million, a P/E ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 0.72. Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.60 and a 52-week high of $2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a current ratio of 3.87.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Werewolf Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:HOWL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.03. On average, equities analysts predict that Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HOWL. Citigroup reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Werewolf Therapeutics from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 25th. Zacks Research upgraded Werewolf Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Werewolf Therapeutics

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Werewolf Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 95,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 23,852 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $71,000. MPM Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Werewolf Therapeutics by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. MPM Asset Management LLC now owns 4,309,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,189,000 after purchasing an additional 25,688 shares in the last quarter. MPM Bioimpact LLC grew its holdings in Werewolf Therapeutics by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. MPM Bioimpact LLC now owns 2,408,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after buying an additional 20,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $79,000. 64.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Werewolf Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics engineered to stimulate the body's immune system for the treatment of cancer. The company, through its proprietary PREDATOR platform, designs conditionally activated molecules that stimulate adaptive and innate immunity for addressing the limitations of conventional proinflammatory immune therapies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Werewolf Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Werewolf Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.