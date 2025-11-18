LSV Asset Management Buys 8,140 Shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. $AMG

LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 476,224 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 8,140 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $93,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMG. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 428.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 132 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 154.5% in the 1st quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC now owns 168 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 80.3% in the second quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 229 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Affiliated Managers Group in the first quarter worth $56,000. 95.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Affiliated Managers Group Trading Down 2.9%

NYSE AMG opened at $250.89 on Tuesday. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $139.22 and a 12 month high of $265.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $242.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $214.54. The stock has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.31, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.25.

Affiliated Managers Group Dividend Announcement

Affiliated Managers Group ( NYSE:AMG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The asset manager reported $6.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.88 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $528.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $543.39 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 21.79%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 22.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 13th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 13th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.0%. Affiliated Managers Group’s payout ratio is 0.24%.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Thomas M. Wojcik sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.03, for a total transaction of $3,696,480.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 158,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,666,771.30. This represents a 9.16% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMG. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. TD Cowen raised shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $214.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $282.00 target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, UBS Group set a $295.00 price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Affiliated Managers Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.33.

About Affiliated Managers Group

(Free Report)

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

