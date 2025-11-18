Lowe’s Companies (LOW) Expected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its Q3 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 19th. Analysts expect Lowe’s Companies to post earnings of $3.00 per share and revenue of $20.8835 billion for the quarter. Lowe’s Companies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.200-12.450 EPS.Investors may visit the the company’s upcoming Q3 2026 earningresults page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, November 25, 2025 at 9:00 AM ET.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $23.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.99 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 52.02% and a net margin of 8.20%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Lowe’s Companies to post $12 EPS for the current fiscal year and $13 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Down 1.1%

NYSE:LOW opened at $225.35 on Tuesday. Lowe’s Companies has a 52 week low of $206.38 and a 52 week high of $280.64. The company has a market capitalization of $126.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $246.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $237.51.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 21st will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 21st. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.44%.

A number of research firms have commented on LOW. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $275.00 to $230.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $283.00 to $267.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $269.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $253.00 to $242.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.91.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Marvin R. Ellison sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.10, for a total value of $10,564,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 249,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,772,256.30. This trade represents a 13.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Juliette Williams Pryor sold 929 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.20, for a total transaction of $238,938.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 30,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,741,462.80. This represents a 2.99% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 92,931 shares of company stock valued at $24,945,752 over the last three months. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lowe’s Companies

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 119.7% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 31,965 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,889,000 after purchasing an additional 17,413 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. United Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 12,124 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,690,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 2,378 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

