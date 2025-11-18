Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Southland Holdings, Inc. $SLND

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Southland Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLND – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 53,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Southland by 49.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 4,649 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Southland by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 30,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 4,724 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southland in the first quarter worth $39,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southland during the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Southland by 28.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 103,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 23,004 shares in the last quarter. 2.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southland Trading Down 1.8%

Shares of SLND stock opened at $3.28 on Tuesday. Southland Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.68 and a 12 month high of $5.34. The company has a market cap of $177.49 million, a PE ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.19.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Southland in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.00.

Southland Company Profile

Southland Holdings, Inc engages in specialty infrastructure construction business in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Civil and Transportation. The Civil segment designs and constructs water pipelines, pump stations, lift stations, water and wastewater treatment plants, concrete and structural steel, outfall, and tunneling.

