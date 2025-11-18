Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Takes Position in OrthoPediatrics Corp. $KIDS

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KIDS. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of OrthoPediatrics in the second quarter worth $272,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in OrthoPediatrics by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 66,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 12,795 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in OrthoPediatrics by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 185,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,975,000 after purchasing an additional 15,725 shares during the period. Triodos Investment Management BV grew its holdings in OrthoPediatrics by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Triodos Investment Management BV now owns 112,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,415,000 after buying an additional 22,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 116.5% during the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 333,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,173,000 after buying an additional 179,733 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.05% of the company’s stock.

KIDS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $32.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of OrthoPediatrics in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of OrthoPediatrics in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, OrthoPediatrics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

Shares of OrthoPediatrics stock opened at $16.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $409.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.37 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.89 and a 200-day moving average of $20.06. OrthoPediatrics Corp. has a 52-week low of $15.28 and a 52-week high of $27.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 6.66.

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 9th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $25.08 million for the quarter. OrthoPediatrics had a negative net margin of 20.06% and a negative return on equity of 6.85%. Equities research analysts expect that OrthoPediatrics Corp. will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Fred Hite acquired 5,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.41 per share, with a total value of $98,525.16. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer owned 213,065 shares in the company, valued at $4,135,591.65. This trade represents a 2.44% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 32.70% of the company’s stock.

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, engages in designing, developing, and marketing anatomically appropriate implants, instruments, and specialized braces for children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers pediatric trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products.

