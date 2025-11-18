Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Takes $215,000 Position in QXO, Inc. $QXO

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in QXO, Inc. (NYSE:QXO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 9,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QXO. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in QXO in the 2nd quarter worth $597,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of QXO in the second quarter worth about $323,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in QXO in the second quarter valued at about $3,025,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in QXO during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $645,000. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in QXO during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on QXO. Zacks Research cut QXO from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Raymond James Financial began coverage on shares of QXO in a research note on Friday, September 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of QXO from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on shares of QXO in a research report on Monday, July 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on QXO in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.85.

QXO Trading Down 2.8%

QXO stock opened at $16.99 on Tuesday. QXO, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.85 and a 1 year high of $24.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.04 and its 200-day moving average is $19.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 3.00. The company has a market cap of $11.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.88, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 2.26.

QXO (NYSE:QXO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. QXO had a negative net margin of 1.09% and a positive return on equity of 2.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20726.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that QXO, Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

QXO Company Profile



QXO, Inc operates as a business application, technology, and consulting company in North America. The company provides solutions for accounting and business management, financial reporting, enterprise resource planning, human capital management, warehouse management systems, customer relationship management, and business intelligence.

