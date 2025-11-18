Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Takes $194,000 Position in Information Services Group, Inc. $III

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 40,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $194,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Access Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Information Services Group in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Everstar Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Information Services Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Baron Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Information Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Information Services Group in the second quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Information Services Group by 22.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,546 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 3,780 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Michael P. Connors sold 66,196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.26, for a total transaction of $348,190.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 5,040,029 shares in the company, valued at $26,510,552.54. This trade represents a 1.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 493,703 shares of company stock worth $2,641,010 over the last 90 days. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on III shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Information Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 9th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Information Services Group in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Information Services Group from $5.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Information Services Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.00.

Information Services Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ III opened at $5.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $246.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.27, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.32. Information Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $2.95 and a one year high of $6.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $62.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.94 million. Information Services Group had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 6.87%. Information Services Group has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Information Services Group, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Information Services Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%. Information Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.74%.

About Information Services Group

Information Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology research and advisory company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers digital transformation services, including automation, cloud, and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk; network carrier; technology strategy and operations design; change management; and market intelligence and technology research and analysis services.

