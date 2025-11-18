Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 76,345 Shares of Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. $TCMD

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD – Free Report) by 83.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,345 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tactile Systems Technology were worth $154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TCMD. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 149.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 196,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,594,000 after purchasing an additional 117,480 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Tactile Systems Technology in the first quarter worth about $1,160,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Tactile Systems Technology by 34.3% in the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 282,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,728,000 after buying an additional 72,000 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology in the first quarter worth about $783,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology in the second quarter worth about $497,000. 83.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tactile Systems Technology alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of Tactile Systems Technology from $23.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective (up from $12.00) on shares of Tactile Systems Technology in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective (up from $14.00) on shares of Tactile Systems Technology in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Research raised Tactile Systems Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.67.

Tactile Systems Technology Stock Performance

TCMD opened at $23.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a current ratio of 3.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $523.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.81 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.34 and a 200 day moving average of $12.80. Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.61 and a fifty-two week high of $25.42.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.20. Tactile Systems Technology had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 7.72%. The business had revenue of $85.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.31 million. Tactile Systems Technology has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tactile Systems Technology

(Free Report)

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices to treat underserved chronic diseases in the United States. It offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema in the home setting; and Entre Plus System, a portable pneumatic compression device for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tactile Systems Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tactile Systems Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.