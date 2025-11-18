Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 36,570 Shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International, plc $KNSA

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International, plc (NASDAQ:KNSA – Free Report) by 82.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,570 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KNSA. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Wealthquest Corp bought a new position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International in the second quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International in the second quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International during the first quarter worth $252,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International news, CAO Michael R. Megna sold 50,490 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.87, for a total transaction of $1,962,546.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 27,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,051,278.02. This trade represents a 65.12% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sanj K. Patel sold 97,390 shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.83, for a total value of $3,781,653.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 111,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,340,961.02. This trade represents a 46.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 610,043 shares of company stock worth $23,093,378. Corporate insiders own 53.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Zacks Research cut Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Wall Street Zen lowered Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 2nd. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.00.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International Trading Up 2.7%

Shares of KNSA stock opened at $41.40 on Tuesday. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International, plc has a 1-year low of $17.82 and a 1-year high of $42.05. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.00 and a beta of 0.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.04 and a 200-day moving average of $32.54.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International (NASDAQ:KNSA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $180.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.64 million. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 7.46%. The business’s revenue was up 61.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International, plc will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International Profile

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical needs worldwide. Its product candidates include ARCALYST, an interleukin-1alpha and interleukin-1beta, for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, which is an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor that completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; Vixarelimab, a monoclonal antibody, that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis, a chronic inflammatory skin condition; and KPL-404, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of the CD40- CD154 interaction, a T-cell co-stimulatory signal critical for B-cell maturation, immunoglobulin class switching, and type 1 immune response.

See Also

