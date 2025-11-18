Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 25,847 Shares of Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. $AHH

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH – Free Report) by 52.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 25,847 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties were worth $164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AHH. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 464.9% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,426 shares in the last quarter. Crossingbridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Armada Hoffler Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Armada Hoffler Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. Callan Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Armada Hoffler Properties during the second quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in the first quarter valued at $94,000. Institutional investors own 66.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on AHH. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Armada Hoffler Properties to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Armada Hoffler Properties from $7.50 to $7.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Armada Hoffler Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.13.

Armada Hoffler Properties Stock Down 1.5%

Shares of NYSE AHH opened at $6.16 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.95. Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.10 and a 52 week high of $11.24. The company has a market cap of $638.15 million, a P/E ratio of 32.40 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 7.14, a current ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $72.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.23 million. Armada Hoffler Properties had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 4.43%. Armada Hoffler Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.030-1.070 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Armada Hoffler Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 24th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 24th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.1%. Armada Hoffler Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 294.74%.

Armada Hoffler Properties Profile

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (the “Company”) is a vertically integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (“REIT”) with over four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality retail, office, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

