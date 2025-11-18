Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 23,494 Shares of SM Energy Company $SM

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM – Free Report) by 71.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,220 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 23,494 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SM Energy were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SM. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in SM Energy by 69.5% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,017 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 1,097.9% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,138 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SM Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its holdings in SM Energy by 332.8% during the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,887 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in SM Energy by 73.1% during the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,899 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. 94.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SM Energy Stock Down 2.6%

Shares of NYSE:SM opened at $18.39 on Tuesday. SM Energy Company has a 1 year low of $17.58 and a 1 year high of $46.42. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 2.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

SM Energy Announces Dividend

SM Energy ( NYSE:SM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $811.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $838.24 million. SM Energy had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 18.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. Analysts forecast that SM Energy Company will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 17th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 17th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.4%. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of SM Energy from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Zacks Research raised SM Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Mizuho set a $38.00 target price on SM Energy in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of SM Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $28.00 price objective on shares of SM Energy in a report on Monday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.64.

About SM Energy

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.

Featured Stories

