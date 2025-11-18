Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in CubeSmart $CUBE

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Free Report) by 64.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,218 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CUBE. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its holdings in CubeSmart by 308.2% during the 2nd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of CubeSmart by 22.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 1,776.1% in the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,563 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of CubeSmart by 82.8% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of CubeSmart by 737.2% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349 shares during the period. 97.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CUBE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of CubeSmart in a report on Monday, November 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on CubeSmart from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 25th. UBS Group reduced their target price on CubeSmart from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $45.00 price target on CubeSmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.94.

CubeSmart Stock Performance

NYSE CUBE opened at $36.10 on Tuesday. CubeSmart has a 52-week low of $34.24 and a 52-week high of $50.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.88 and a 200-day moving average of $41.04. The company has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.01, a P/E/G ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65. CubeSmart had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 35.44%.The business had revenue of $285.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CubeSmart will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CubeSmart Profile

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

