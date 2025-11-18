Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 7,725 Finward Bancorp $FNWD

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Finward Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWD – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 7,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Separately, OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new stake in Finward Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $442,000. 26.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on FNWD. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Finward Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Finward Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:FNWD opened at $35.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $152.20 million, a P/E ratio of 18.40 and a beta of 0.33. Finward Bancorp has a 1-year low of $26.12 and a 1-year high of $36.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Finward Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.41. Finward Bancorp had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 5.27%. The firm had revenue of $15.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.80 million. Research analysts expect that Finward Bancorp will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Finward Bancorp operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company’s deposit products include non-interest- and interest-bearing demand accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificate accounts, and retirement savings plans.

