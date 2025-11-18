Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Purchases 11,225 Shares of Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. $FHTX

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FHTX – Free Report) by 70.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,099 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,225 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Foghorn Therapeutics were worth $127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics by 9.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 2,218,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,097,000 after acquiring an additional 188,969 shares in the last quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics by 63.2% during the 1st quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC now owns 304,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 118,035 shares during the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $390,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Foghorn Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $221,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Foghorn Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.55% of the company’s stock.

FHTX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley began coverage on Foghorn Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Foghorn Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Foghorn Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Foghorn Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Shares of FHTX stock opened at $4.81 on Tuesday. Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.94 and a fifty-two week high of $8.44. The firm has a market cap of $272.01 million, a P/E ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 3.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.79.

Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $8.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. will post -1.55 EPS for the current year.

Foghorn Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines targeting genetically determined dependencies within the chromatin regulatory system in the United States. The company uses its proprietary Gene Traffic Control platform to identify, validate, and potentially drug targets within the system.

