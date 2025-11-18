Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Regency Centers Corporation $REG

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 3.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 120,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,922,000 after acquiring an additional 3,773 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Regency Centers by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Regency Centers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,503,000. Generate Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in Regency Centers in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,748,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its holdings in Regency Centers by 641.3% during the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 116,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,266,000 after buying an additional 100,391 shares in the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regency Centers Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:REG opened at $69.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.36. Regency Centers Corporation has a 52 week low of $63.44 and a 52 week high of $78.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.86, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.07.

Regency Centers Increases Dividend

Regency Centers ( NASDAQ:REG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.15. The firm had revenue of $387.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $374.83 million. Regency Centers had a net margin of 27.04% and a return on equity of 6.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. Regency Centers has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.620-4.640 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Regency Centers Corporation will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a $0.755 dividend. This represents a $3.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. This is a positive change from Regency Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is 139.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on REG shares. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on Regency Centers in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Argus raised Regency Centers to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Regency Centers currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.22.

Insider Activity at Regency Centers

In other news, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total transaction of $1,050,300.00. Following the transaction, the chairman owned 272,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,112,519.16. The trade was a 5.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Regency Centers

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

