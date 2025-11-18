Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Invests $139,000 in AngioDynamics, Inc. $ANGO

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,011 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in AngioDynamics by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,492,563 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $23,405,000 after buying an additional 199,944 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 140.1% in the 1st quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 2,094,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $19,663,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222,000 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AngioDynamics during the 1st quarter worth about $10,803,000. Bastion Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in AngioDynamics by 46.5% during the second quarter. Bastion Asset Management Inc. now owns 959,043 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,810,000 after purchasing an additional 304,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pier Capital LLC lifted its stake in AngioDynamics by 40.5% during the second quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 694,235 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,887,000 after purchasing an additional 200,244 shares during the last quarter. 89.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other AngioDynamics news, SVP Lawrence T. Weiss bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.81 per share, for a total transaction of $118,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president owned 93,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,105,380.57. This represents a 11.96% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James C. Clemmer purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.15 per share, for a total transaction of $111,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 882,529 shares in the company, valued at $9,840,198.35. This trade represents a 1.15% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have bought 20,890 shares of company stock valued at $239,532 in the last quarter. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

AngioDynamics Trading Down 1.7%

Shares of ANGO opened at $11.91 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.26. The firm has a market cap of $490.69 million, a PE ratio of -15.27 and a beta of 0.74. AngioDynamics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.63 and a 12-month high of $13.50.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. AngioDynamics had a negative net margin of 10.67% and a negative return on equity of 3.16%. The firm had revenue of $75.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. AngioDynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. AngioDynamics has set its FY 2026 guidance at -0.330–0.230 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AngioDynamics, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on ANGO. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of AngioDynamics in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of AngioDynamics from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of AngioDynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AngioDynamics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.33.

AngioDynamics Profile

(Free Report)

AngioDynamics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices for the use in treating peripheral vascular disease, and oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company offers Auryon Atherectomy system that is designed to deliver an optimized wavelength, pulse width, and amplitude to remove lesions while preserving vessel wall endothelium.

Further Reading

