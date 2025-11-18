Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Buys New Shares in NCR Voyix Corporation $VYX

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in NCR Voyix Corporation (NYSE:VYX – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 15,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VYX. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of NCR Voyix by 375.7% during the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 6,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 5,252 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in NCR Voyix by 299.9% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 4,330 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NCR Voyix by 225.1% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 4,957 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new stake in NCR Voyix in the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Eisler Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of NCR Voyix during the first quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.00% of the company’s stock.

Get NCR Voyix alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of NCR Voyix in a report on Monday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of NCR Voyix from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. UBS Group set a $18.00 target price on shares of NCR Voyix in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of NCR Voyix from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded NCR Voyix from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d)” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NCR Voyix currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.57.

NCR Voyix Trading Down 4.2%

NYSE:VYX opened at $10.32 on Tuesday. NCR Voyix Corporation has a 52 week low of $7.55 and a 52 week high of $15.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.70.

NCR Voyix (NYSE:VYX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter. NCR Voyix had a negative return on equity of 2.84% and a net margin of 38.86%. On average, equities analysts expect that NCR Voyix Corporation will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About NCR Voyix

(Free Report)

NCR Voyix Corporation provides various software and services in the United States, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through three segments: Retail; Restaurants; and Digital Banking. It offers software, services, and hardware; and digital banking solutions for financial institution’s consumer and business customers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NCR Voyix Corporation (NYSE:VYX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NCR Voyix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NCR Voyix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.