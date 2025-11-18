LM Funding America (NASDAQ:LMFA) Cut to “Sell” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of LM Funding America (NASDAQ:LMFA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Saturday morning.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of LM Funding America in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. HC Wainwright upgraded LM Funding America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.00.

LM Funding America Stock Performance

LM Funding America stock opened at $0.81 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.15 and a 200-day moving average of $1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $12.62 million, a P/E ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.81. LM Funding America has a 1 year low of $0.81 and a 1 year high of $5.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 3.75.

LM Funding America (NASDAQ:LMFA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.49). LM Funding America had a negative net margin of 83.44% and a negative return on equity of 34.19%. The business had revenue of $2.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that LM Funding America will post -5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of LM Funding America during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in LM Funding America in the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of LM Funding America during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of LM Funding America during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of LM Funding America in the 3rd quarter valued at $139,000. 22.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LM Funding America Company Profile

LM Funding America, Inc operates as a cryptocurrency mining and specialty finance company. It operates through two segments, Specialty Finance and Mining Operations. The company also engages in Bitcoin mining operations; and provides funding to nonprofit community associations. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Tampa, Florida.

