Lionsgate Studios Corp. (NYSE:LION) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Lionsgate Studios Corp. (NYSE:LION – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation, eight have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.7273.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Lionsgate Studios in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Lionsgate Studios in a research report on Monday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.50 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Lionsgate Studios in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $8.50 price target on shares of Lionsgate Studios in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Lionsgate Studios from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th.

LION stock opened at $6.61 on Tuesday. Lionsgate Studios has a 52-week low of $5.55 and a 52-week high of $8.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.87 and a beta of -0.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.53.

Lionsgate Studios (NYSE:LION – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.14). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lionsgate Studios will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty 77 Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Lionsgate Studios during the second quarter worth about $214,831,000. Anson Funds Management LP increased its stake in Lionsgate Studios by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Anson Funds Management LP now owns 7,013,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,394,000 after buying an additional 379,388 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Lionsgate Studios by 251.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,805,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,732,000 after buying an additional 4,151,822 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lionsgate Studios by 658.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,740,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,547,000 after buying an additional 4,115,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Lionsgate Studios by 72.6% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,991,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,877,000 after buying an additional 837,774 shares during the period.

Lionsgate Studios Corp. engages in the provision of motion picture and studio operations that bring a varied portfolio of entertainment to consumers. The company is headquartered in Santa Monica, CA.

